South Sioux City Public Library open for full service starting on Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., will open for full service beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Patrons are encouraged library patrons to wear masks and gloves, maintain social distancing rules and return items in the drop box on the south side of the building.

In addition, patrons can put material on hold. When you arrive, library staff can bring the material to you.

Patrons will no longer need to make appointments but the computers will be distanced. In addition, sanitizing spray will be offered.

Regular library hours will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.