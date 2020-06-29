You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
South Sioux City Public Library open for full service starting on Wednesday
View Comments

South Sioux City Public Library open for full service starting on Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
south sioux city public library logo
Provided

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., will open for full service beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Patrons are encouraged library patrons to wear masks and gloves, maintain social distancing rules and return items in the drop box on the south side of the building.

In addition, patrons can put material on hold. When you arrive, library staff can bring the material to you.

Patrons will no longer need to make appointments but the computers will be distanced. In addition, sanitizing spray will be offered.

Regular library hours will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News