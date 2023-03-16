SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- School has been canceled Thursday in the South Sioux City School District.
The District's communications director Lance Swanson said, poor weather conditions, was the reason for the class dismissal.
A mix of freezing rain and snow is in the forecast for much of Siouxland.
Stay update to date with more cancelations and weather news at siouxcityjournal.com.
