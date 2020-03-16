South Sioux City Schools closed Tuesday through March 27

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- As a precaution against COVID-19, the South Sioux City School District will be closed Tuesday through March 27.
The closure will include all classes and school activities. Even though students won't be attendance, staff will need to report to school as usual, said Superintendent Todd Strom in a press release.
"We will attempt to provide as many of our student services as possible during this period," he said. "We promise to be as open as we can with our decision-making process, even as things are moving incredibly rapidly."
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
