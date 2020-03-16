You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
South Sioux City Schools closed Tuesday through March 27
View Comments

South Sioux City Schools closed Tuesday through March 27

{{featured_button_text}}
south sioux city community school district logo
Provided

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- As a precaution against COVID-19, the South Sioux City School District will be closed Tuesday through March 27.

The closure will include all classes and school activities. Even though students won't be attendance, staff will need to report to school as usual, said Superintendent Todd Strom in a press release.

"We will attempt to provide as many of our student services as possible during this period," he said. "We promise to be as open as we can with our decision-making process, even as things are moving incredibly rapidly."

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News