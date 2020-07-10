South Sioux City single mom wins JC Roofing & Insulating's 'Rescue My Roof' contest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Single mom Mandi Logan knew her single-story South Sioux City home was in bad need of a new roof when she saw patches of mold on the bathroom ceiling.

The mold was caused by moisture seeping through her roof. That's when Logan decided to enter JC Roofing & Insulating's third annual Rescue My Roof giveaway.

For the past three years, the 717 W. 16th St. residential and commercial contractor has invited community members to nominate deserving homeowners who were in need of a new roof.

"We'd ask people to write in, telling us why they needed a new roof," JC Roofing & Insulating president Mason Barnett said. "When we received Mandi's submission, we knew she was the one we wanted to help."

Barnett said giving back to the community has always been important to the company that his stepdad John Cain founded in 1984.

"The community has been good to us for more than 35 years," Barnett said. "That makes us want to be just as generous."

It took a JC Roofing & Insulating crew an entire day to work on Logan's roof but she was ecstatic by the results.