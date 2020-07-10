South Sioux City single mom wins JC Roofing & Insulating's 'Rescue My Roof' contest

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Single mom Mandi Logan knew her single-story South Sioux City home was in bad need of a new roof when she saw patches of mold on the bathroom ceiling.
The mold was caused by moisture seeping through her roof. That's when Logan decided to enter JC Roofing & Insulating's third annual Rescue My Roof giveaway.
For the past three years, the 717 W. 16th St. residential and commercial contractor has invited community members to nominate deserving homeowners who were in need of a new roof.
"We'd ask people to write in, telling us why they needed a new roof," JC Roofing & Insulating president Mason Barnett said. "When we received Mandi's submission, we knew she was the one we wanted to help."
Barnett said giving back to the community has always been important to the company that his stepdad John Cain founded in 1984.
"The community has been good to us for more than 35 years," Barnett said. "That makes us want to be just as generous."
It took a JC Roofing & Insulating crew an entire day to work on Logan's roof but she was ecstatic by the results.
"Mandi's home has a brand new roof and, now, she and her kids can feel safe while going on with their lives," Barnett said.
The roofing industry has seen many changes over the years. Barnett said JC Roofing & Insulating has been on the forefront on many of these innovations.
"We have a customer base that demands quality and it is the lifeblood of our business," he said. "Without it, we would not have the reputation we have worked so hard to acquire and our business would not grow."
This why JC Roofing & Insulating continues to sponsor popular giveaways like Rescue My Roof.
"We have never put profits before quality," Barnett said. "I think that has gone a long way in helping us succeed."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!