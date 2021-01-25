South Sioux City to close schools at noon, due to potential snowy conditions

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Sioux City Community Schools will be closing at noon Monday, due to the potential of snowy conditions later in the day.
In addition, there will be no afternoon preschool nor any afternoon or evening activities.
There will also be a snow emergency in South Sioux City and Dakota City, starting at noon Monday and ending at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Check back to siouxcityjournal.com for more weather-related information and forecasts.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today