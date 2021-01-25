 Skip to main content
South Sioux City to close schools at noon, due to potential snowy conditions
South Sioux City to close schools at noon, due to potential snowy conditions

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Sioux City Community Schools will be closing at noon Monday, due to the potential of snowy conditions later in the day. 

In addition, there will be no afternoon preschool nor any afternoon or evening activities.

There will also be a snow emergency in South Sioux City and Dakota City, starting at noon Monday and ending at 6 p.m. Tuesday. 

Check back to siouxcityjournal.com for more weather-related information and forecasts.

