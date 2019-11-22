You are the owner of this article.
Southbound frontage road traffic between Hamilton and Wesley will temporarily stop Saturday
Southbound frontage road traffic between Hamilton and Wesley will temporarily stop Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- Traffic on the southbound frontage road between Hamilton Boulevard and Wesley Parkway will be temporarily stopped for 10-minute intervals to accommodate paving work on the frontage road on Saturday, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Transportation. 

The traffic stoppages will take place from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., weather permitting. 

