Southbound frontage road traffic between Hamilton and Wesley will temporarily stop Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- Traffic on the southbound frontage road between Hamilton Boulevard and Wesley Parkway will be temporarily stopped for 10-minute intervals to accommodate paving work on the frontage road on Saturday, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
The traffic stoppages will take place from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., weather permitting.
Mason Dockter
Lifestyles Reporter
