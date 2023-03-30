SIOUX CITY -- Comedian Ginger Billy will bring his "Backwoods Comedy Tour" to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., for two shows on Oct. 14.
Shirtless and tattooed, Ginger Billy provided a humorous look at life in rural South Carolina. He is already a online sensation, amassing between 40 - 50 million views across all social media channels.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the hotel's Rock Shop or at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
All Anthem events are for guests, 21 and older.
