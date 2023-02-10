SIOUX CITY -- The Southern rock band BlackHawk is coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on May 6.
For more than 30 years, BlackHawk has shared a unique sense of harmony with their voices, their songs and their fans. Today, BlackHawk continues to honor its past as it forges its future and does it all with a commitment that takes their music -- and the harmony -- to a whole new level.
Tickets are now on sale at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or at the hotel's Rock Shop.
