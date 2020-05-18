Sparklight working on internet and cable outage issues in Sioux City on Monday

×
SIOUX CITY -- Many Sioux Cityans are experiencing outages issues with their internet and cable services on Monday.
Sparklight, on their Facebook page, said they are aware of the issues.
"Our technicians are working to get this resolved as quickly as possible," they wrote. "We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you in advance for your patience. We will continue to provide updates as they become available."
