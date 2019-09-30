SIOUX CITY -- Fleet Farm has been named the new arena partner with the Tyson Events Center. A multiyear partnership agreement will mean the 401 Gordon Drive facility will now be called the Tyson Events Center/Fleet Farm Arena.
"This new partnership complements our event center naming rights with Tyson, replacing Gateway as the arena name," said Tyson Events Center general manager Tim Savana, who works for Spectra, the providers of Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality and Partnerships for the facility.
"We appreciate the support Gateway has given the Tyson Events Center over the past 15 years and are grateful for the opportunity to work with Fleet Farm on a long-term community partnership," he added.
Fleet Farm has served Midwestern families since 1955, offering a unique mix of high quality, value-priced merchandise and services for active, outdoor, suburban and farm communities. The Appleton, Wisc.-based chain has 44 stores across the Midwest, including a 5858 Sunnybrook Drive location that opened in Sioux City in Aug. 2018.