SIOUX CITY -- Fleet Farm has won the naming rights for arena at Tyson Events Center.
Spectra, a private firm that manages the venue for the city, announced Monday it had signed an eight-year deal with Fleet Farm, a regional retail chain that opened its first store in Sioux City in August 2018.
Philadelphia-based Spectra declined to disclose financial terms of the agreement.
Under the deal, the facility at 401 Gordon Drive will now be called the Tyson Events Center/Fleet Farm Arena.
"This new partnership complements our event center naming rights with Tyson, replacing Gateway as the arena name," said Tyson Events Center general manager Tim Savana, who works for Spectra. "We appreciate the support Gateway has given the Tyson Events Center over the past 15 years and are grateful for the opportunity to work with Fleet Farm on a long-term community partnership."
Gateway, a former computer maker based in North Sioux City, had held the naming rights to the arena floor since the Tyson Events Center opened in 2003. Gateway paid $750,000 under a 15-year-deal that recently expired.
Tyson, the Springdale, Arkanasas-based meat giant, agreed to pay $4 million for the naming rights for the $54 million events center. That gift had been pledged by the former IBP Inc., which was acquired by Tyson in a 2001 deal.
Some Fleet Farm signage has already gone up in the arena and more will be added in the coming weeks, said Tyson Events Center assistant general manager Enzo Carannante. The Fleet Farm name also will be added to the marquee in in the Tyson parking lot, he said.
Fleet Farm, headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin, operates 44 stores across the Midwest. The chain, founded in 1955, specializes in a mix of outdoor, apparel, hardware, farm, automotive and yard goods, among other offerings.
The Sioux City store at 5858 Sunnybrook Drive anchors the new Sunnybrook Village commercial center.
"Fleet Farm is proud to be a strong, local community partner,” said Seth Ziemba, general manager of Fleet Farm in Sioux City. “We are excited for the opportunity to work with the Tyson Events Center team in support of this important community venue.”