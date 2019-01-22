SPENCER, Iowa -- A small equipment fire at Spencer Hospital's surgery center sterilization area was quickly extinguished, late Monday afternoon.
The fire was put out through the hospital's automatic sprinkler system, yet due to the spread of smoke, several patients were transferred to surrounding facilities.
"It's an unfortunate situation, yet it's also rewarding to see the professionalism and rapid response of our team, the community emergency personnel and our colleagues at neighboring hospital facilities," Spencer Hospital president Bill Bumgarner said in a news release. "At no time were patients or hospital employees in danger."
A hospital employee working in the centralization area smelled smoke and noticed sparks escaping from a sterilization washer. She contacted a coworker who pulled a fire alarm. The sprinkler system extinguished the sparks prior to the arrival of the Spencer Fire Department.
Bumgarner said an investigation will be conducted to confirm the cause of the fire.
Sixteen patients were transferred to area facilities, including Lakes Regional Health Care in Spirit Lake; Palo Alto Health System in Emmetsburg; and Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls.
"We greatly appreciate the assistance of everyone for their rapid response," Bumgarner said. "We train for potential emergencies and it's rewarding to see how everything comes together to calmly and quickly address the situation."
Surgery Center director Matt Cooper said all patients scheduled for procedures on Tuesday have been notified to reschedule. He anticipates the surgery center to reopen later this week.