Spencer man, 71, dies in crash Monday afternoon near Hull

HULL, Iowa -- A Spencer, Iowa man died Monday afternoon in a crash near Hull. 

At around 2:30 p.m. Monday, a 1998 International truck driven by 43-year-old Jeffrey Verhoef of Hull was stopped at the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and Indian Avenue, near Hull, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol.

A 2017 Nissan driven by 71-year-old Curtis Brownmiller of Spencer ran into the back end of the truck as it began to make a turn. The Nissan came to a stop in a field to the northwest of the intersection. 

Brownmiller was transported to a hospital in Sioux Center but died of his injuries. 

