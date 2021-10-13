Spirit Lake man found guilty in Sioux County murder case

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Spirit Lake man was found guilty of murder, Tuesday, in Sioux County District Court.

Sioux County Attorney Thomas G. Kunstle said Gregg Eugene Winterfeld, 71, was found guilty of murder in the second degree, a class B felony, in the May 9, 2020 death of Grant Wilson, 58, of Cleghorn, Iowa.

Investigators say that Wilson was found dead in a rural Ireron, Iowa, home. According to court documents, Winterfeld and Wilson were arguing when Winterfeld pulled out a Ruger .22-caliber revolver, shooting Wilson in the forehead.

Winterfeld was originally charged with murder in the first degree, a class A felony. On April 7, a jury returned a guilty verdict of second degree murder and Winterfeld was taken into custody.

Before sentencing, it was determined that an error was made while choosing the jury for his first trial. Winterfeld was granted a new trial with the lesser charge.

Winterfeld's second trial began on Oct. 5. A jury returned with the new guilty verdict at around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Winterfeld is back in custody, pending a new sentencing hearing in which the District Court has yet to schedule, Kunstle said in a statement.

