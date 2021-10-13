Spirit Lake man found guilty of 2nd-degree murder

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Spirit Lake, Iowa, man has been found guilty a second time of fatally shooting another man during an argument at a rural Sioux County home.

A Sioux County District Court jury returned its verdict at 9 p.m. Tuesday, finding Gregg Winterfeld, 71, guilty of second-degree murder for the May 9, 2020, death of Grant Wilson, 58, of Cleghorn, Iowa.

He faces a 50-year prison sentence. A sentencing date has yet to be set.

Originally charged with first-degree murder, Winterfeld was found guilty in April of second-degree murder at the conclusion of his first trial, in which jurors found him guilty of the lesser charge and allowing him to avoid a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

In June, District Judge Jeffrey Neary granted Winterfeld a new trial because of an error made while choosing the jury for his first trial.

Winterfeld shot Wilson at a rural Ireton, Iowa, house while the two were arguing. Winterfeld pulled out a Ruger .22-caliber revolver and shot Wilson in the forehead. Sheriff's deputies who arrived at the scene found Wilson dead inside the house. A woman inside the house at the time of the shooting was not harmed. The three had been drinking beer and whisky throughout the day prior to the shooting.

Winterfeld's attorney said Winterfeld acted in self-defense.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Earl Horlyk Food and Lifestyles reporter Follow Earl Horlyk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today