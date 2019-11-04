SIOUX CITY -- Stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer will be bringing his "Berty Boy World Tour," March 28, 2020, to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
Lauded for his storytelling, Kreischer has stand-up specials "Secret Time" and "The Machine," which are currently streaming on Netflix.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
Tickets for Kreischer's show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center or online at OrpheumLive.com.
Orpheum Vaudeville
RKO New Orpheum Theatre
1942 playbill
Movie theater 1968
Orpheum Theatre
Orpheum drop ceiling
Orpheum grand opening
2001 Orpheum sign
Orpheum chandelier
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum organ
Gubernatorial debate
Orpheum Theatre 2011
Mardi Gras Gala
Guy Fieri at Orpheum
Gubernatorial debate
Orpheum Theatre ushers
Irving Jensen
Irving Jensen cartoon
Orpheum 15 years on
Orpheum 15 years on
Inside the Orpheum
Chandelier
Nelson autograph
Mighty Wurlitzer Organ
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Righteous Brothers autograph
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Rockestra's John Luebke
United Flight 232 anniversary panel discussion
2014 gubernatorial debate
Iowa Piano Competition 2015
Sioux City Symphony Orchestra
Democrat Hillary Clinton
Trump in Siouxland
Kansas concert
Orpheum Theatre seating
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.