bert kreischer
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer will be bringing his "Berty Boy World Tour," March 28, 2020, to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

Lauded for his storytelling, Kreischer has stand-up specials "Secret Time" and "The Machine," which are currently streaming on Netflix.

Tickets for Kreischer's show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center or online at OrpheumLive.com.

