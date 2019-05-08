{{featured_button_text}}
SIOUX CITY -- A steady rain as well as an occasional thunderstorm is in Wednesday's forecast for Siouxland, according to Alex Trellinger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"Rain will likely remain until mid-afternoon," he said. "A chance for precipitation will continue Wednesday night."

Thursday is expected to be dry but very breezy. A northerly wind on 15 - 20 mph may gust as high as 35 mph, keeping the high to an unseasonably cool 50 degrees.

Indeed, there is a chance for frost, especially in northern Siouxland, Trellinger said.

The forecast will gradually warm up, he said, as Friday's high hits 63 degrees.

By Saturday, Sioux City will see mostly sunny skies and a high near 70. Mother's Day will also be nice as the sun will keep the high in the upper 60s.

