SIOUX CITY -- Rainy days in May are to be expected. Daytime temperatures in the 45-degree range are not.
Siouxlanders endured another abnormally cool spring day Wednesday, topped off with steady rain that began in the early morning and lasted into the late afternoon and evening. A total of 1.17 inches of rain fell at Sioux Gateway Airport, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
Wednesday's high temperature of 54 degrees occurred at 1 a.m. Temperatures fell after that and hovered in the mid to high 40s much of the day, well below the normal high of 71 degrees.
But the forecast gives us something to look forward to, if we can just make it through one more cool day.
"We are looking at a warming trend through the weekend, when temperatures will near normal," National Weather Service meteorologist Samantha Garrett said.
It'll be dry, too.
Thursday's forecast calls for a high of 55 degrees, but gusty winds and cloudy skies will make it feel cooler. Some areas of Siouxland could even see frost overnight Thursday into Friday, when temperatures could drop to around 35 degrees.
The inconsistent spring weather thus far is to be expected, Garrett said.
"Spring is a transition season between winter and summer, so we can experience the whole gamut of weather," she said.
Friday will finally begin to feel a little more springlike.
Sunny skies will prevail, and temperatures will climb into the 60s on Friday and through the weekend. There's a slight chance of rain on Saturday.
Next week only looks better. Temperatures are forecast to reach the 70s Monday through Wednesday with sunny skies.