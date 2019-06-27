SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Steve King (R- Iowa) will be honoring the late World War II veteran Homer Juhl during a medal presentation ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the Sioux City Federal Building, 320 Sixth St.
Born in Pierce, Nebraska, in 1917, Kuhl entered the U.S. Army on March 20, 1942. He was stationed in the Aleutian Islands for 27 months, then in the European Theater under Gen. George Patton. Honorably discharged in 1945; Kuhl died at 84 on Feb. 18, 2002.
King will be presenting Kuhl's family with the medals he earned during World War II, including a Good Conduct Medal and the Bronze Star Medal.