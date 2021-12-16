Storm clean-up continuing in Aurelia, Iowa

AURELIA, Iowa -- Clean-up is continuing, Thursday morning, in the Cherokee County town of Aurelia, one of the communities hardest hit in Wednesday's storm.

Aurelia Police Chef Brian Flikeid confirmed a storm-damaged dryer fell off of a local co-op and several railroad cars were blown over as a result of the storm.

Power was restored in the city of 968 within two hours Wednesday night, Flikeid said.

However, he said cleanup efforts are now underway.

"Aurelia has sustain property damage and many trees and debris have to be removed," Flikeid said Thursday morning. "We are getting several calls from volunteers asking to help and that's been amazing."

Interested volunteers are asked to check in with the Aurelia City Hall, 236 Main St. This will allow the city to track volunteer hours and equipment used.

Flikead said the city will be focusing on trees and branch removal on Thursday. However, he will be offering updates on Facebook. (https://www.facebook.com/AureliaPoliceDepartment).

