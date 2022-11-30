 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First significant snow hits

Stretches of Siouxland saw three-plus inches of snow

SIOUX CITY — Drivers traversing snow-covered streets in Sioux City Tuesday seemed to fare better than they did amid patchy snowfall two weeks ago, according to police. 

"I think people were more prepared this time," said Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill. 

Parts of Siouxland saw more than 3 inches of heavy snow Tuesday. Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said Sioux City had around 2 inches on snow, while places like Hull, Iowa, had 3.5 inches of the white stuff. 

The heaviest snow was limited to a band stretching from northeast Nebraska, southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa, according to Chapman. 

By mid-afternoon on Tuesday, the majority of the snow had left Siouxland. All that remained was northwest winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

After 6 a.m., Gill said officers responded to 10 crashes in the metro. Two of those crashes involved minor injuries. Two reports of vehicles sliding into ditches were also logged Tuesday. 

During the first accumulating snowfall of the season on Nov. 15, Gill said 25 crashes were reported in a 24-hour period. 

"The most important thing is just slow down," said Gill, who also advises using alternate routes to avoid slick hills. He said a lot of crashes occur when motorists are going downhill on slippery streets in the city. 

Chapman said Wednesday's forecast for sunshine won't mean an end to blustery conditions. 

"Sioux City's daytime high of 25 on Wednesday will probably feel a lot colder," he said. "Gusty northwest winds of 20 mph will mean wind chills in the single digits." 

The good news is that the week will see a significant warm-up. Thursday's forecast high will be in the upper 30s, while Friday's daytime temps may top off in the mid 40s.

"We'll see a slight cool down on Saturday, but there is no significant precipitation in the forecast for the next several days," Chapman said.

City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the South

Residents in several towns across Louisiana and Mississippi have taken cover amid the blare of tornado sirens amid a severe weather outbreak erupting in the Deep South. There were no immediate reports of damage from the potent storms late Tuesday, but multiple tornado warnings were issued. More than 25 million people are in the path of the vast storm system moving from Texas to Indiana and Georgia. The latest storm outlook says parts of Louisiana and Mississippi are at the highest risk for strong storms. Meanwhile, heavy snow was snarling traffic in parts of the Upper Midwest.

