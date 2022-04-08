 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Structural fire reported in Correctionville, Friday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire trucks stock
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

UPDATE: Flames are visible and the walls of a bar and grill have collapsed in a structural fire in downtown Correctionville. 

Multiple fire crews are at the scene of the blaze, which was reported at 517 Driftwood St. at around 7:45 a.m. Friday morning.

A Journal photographer is at the scene of the fire. Check back to siouxcityjournal.com for updated information.   

CORRECTIONVILLE,  Iowa -- Multiple sources report a structural fire at 517 Driftwood St. at around 7:45 a.m. Friday. 

Check back to siouxcityjournal.com for updated information.

