Structural fire reported in Correctionville, Friday morning

UPDATE: Flames are visible and the walls of a bar and grill have collapsed in a structural fire in downtown Correctionville.
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of the blaze, which was reported at 517 Driftwood St. at around 7:45 a.m. Friday morning.
A Journal photographer is at the scene of the fire. Check back to siouxcityjournal.com for updated information.
