SIOUX CITY -- For one night only, the legendary rock group STYX will be on the same bill as comedian Larry the Cable Guy in a show billed as "Laugh. Rock. Seriously." which will be coming to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive on Mar. 28, 2019.
"We first ran into Larry the Cable Guy at a convenience store in Sarasota, Fla., many moons ago," STYX guitarist and singer Tommy Shaw explained. "Now, we are pairing up for a fun night of music and comedy."
STYX is best known for such chart-topping songs as "Lady," "Come Sail Away" and "Mr. Roboto."
Best know for the catch phrase "GIT-R-DONE," Larry the Cable Guy came into prominence as a part of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour.
"Ever since I ran into Tommy at a convenience store in Florida, I've always wanted to work some shows (with STYX)," Larry the Cable Guy said. "Not only because their music has been a soundtrack to my life, but also to try and get back the 18 bucks I loaned him for honeybuns and coffee that day in Florida."
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center box office, online at TysonCenter.com or by calling 855-333-8771.