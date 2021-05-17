 Skip to main content
Sublime With Rome and Dirty Heads coming to Tyson Events Center
sublime with rome
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Critically-acclaimed rock bands Sublime With Rome and Dirty Heads will be bringing their "High and Mighty Tour" to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, on Oct. 3.

Sublime With Rome was formed in 2010 by lead singer/guitarist Rome Ramirez, bassist Eric Wilson and drummer Carlos Verdugo. The band's album "Blessings" has been a hit on alternative radio stations.  

Following in the footsteps of their fellow Southern California bandmates in Sublime, Huntington Beach's Dirty Heads mix hip-hop, reggae and rock along with a laid-back So. Cal. attitude. Dirty Heads, consists of punk rocker Dustin Bushnell (aka Duddy B.) and rapper Jared Watson (aka Dirty J).

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at the Primebank Box Office, calling 712-279-4850 or at TysonCenter.com

