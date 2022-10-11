Sunday night Le Mars apartment building blaze deemed an accident

LE MARS, Iowa — Improperly discarded smoking material was the probable cause of a fire that severely damaged an apartment building Sunday night, in Le Mars.

At around 11:56 p.m., Le Mars Fire - Rescue was called to an apartment building owned by Fred and Pete Zenk, of Le Mars. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire on the south exterior side of the building, located at 1070 Seventh Ave., S.E.

The fire was burning on the second and third floor exterior decks of the building and into the attic and roof. There were six apartments in this section of the 18-unit apartment.

Firefighters made a quick knockdown on the building's exterior while police and sheriff's deputies evacuated apartment residents. Firefighters put out the fire in two apartments and the attic of the building.

All occupants escaped the building and four cats were located in good condition by firefighters. Firefighters were on the scene for approximately two hours.

The origin of the fire was determined to be located on a deck on the south side of the apartment building, said Le Mars Fire - Rescue Chief David Schipper.

Three of the six apartments received fire, water and smoke damage. They are uninhabitable. Individuals are being assisted by family, friends and the American Red Cross. The building's other apartments have been deemed safe to be lived in.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.

Le Mars Fire - Rescue was assisted at the scene by the Le Mars Police, Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, MidAmerican Energy, the Orange City Fire Department and the American Red Cross.