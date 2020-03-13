You are the owner of this article.
Sunday's 'Dancing with the Stars Live' at Orpheum postponed
Sunday's 'Dancing with the Stars Live' at Orpheum postponed

SIOUX CITY -- Due to concerns related to coronavirus, the "Dancing with the Stars Live! 2020 Tour," scheduled for Sunday at the Orpheum Theatre, has been postponed.

"Our top priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of the 'Dancing with the Stars: Live!' cast, crew and fans. We are incredibly sad to announce (the remainder of the current tour) will be postponed (effective Friday)," the tour promoters said in a statement. "The decision comes following the guidance of medical professionals, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and both national and local governments."

Tickets that have been purchased for the Orpheum show will be honored when the performance is rescheduled. Ticket-buyers will be notified in the coming weeks for new show dates.

