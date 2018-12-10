SIOUX CITY -- Sunny skies and daytime highs at or above average is in the workweek forecast for Siouxland, according to Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
"I don't thing people will mind experiencing dry conditions as well as temperatures that are a bit warmer than we've had for a while," he said. "Sioux City's normal high should sit at 33 degrees. By mid-week, we'll be slightly above the normal."
Despite that, Monday and Tuesday's high will likely top off at around 30.
"The sunshine will likely make things feel a bit warmer than that," Masters said.
Wednesday's daytime high of 32 is just the start of a warm-up.
Masters said Thursday's 36 degree high and Friday's 35 degree high will just be a preview of a nice, mild weekend in December.
Saturday will bring sunny skies and a high of 38 while Sunday will be sunny and 35.