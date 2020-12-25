 Skip to main content
Sunny skies and light winds are in Sioux City's forecast on Saturday
Tree branches are seen in frozen rain in Sioux City in this March 2018 file photo.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Sunny skies with near normal temps will be on everybody's wish list for Saturday's forecast in Siouxland.

According to Tim Masters, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, light and variable winds between 5 to 10 mph will keep the daytime high to around 33 degrees as post-Christmas shoppers pick up after-holiday bargains.

"Temperature-wise, Sunday will be similar to Saturday except there will be more cloud cover and winds will shift to the northwest," he said.

Indeed, Sunday's winds may be gusting to as high as 30 mph. Gusty winds will remain on Sunday night, dropping overnight temps to the single digits.

While Monday's sunny skies will boost the daytime high to around 24 degrees, changes may be in the horizon.

"We are currently looking at a system that may bring precipitation back to the Midwest," Masters said. "But, right now, it is too soon to tell."

