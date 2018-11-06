SIOUX CITY -- First, the good news: Sioux Cityans will be seeing sunshine as they go out to vote during Tuesday's midterm elections.
OK, here's the bad news: A gusty west/northwest winds of up to 30 mph will keep the daytime high temperature a good 10 degrees below normal.
"Breezy conditions will keep Sioux City's high to near 42 degrees," Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said. "The normal high should be around 52 degrees."
To be perfectly honest, Tuesday will be the warmest day during the workweek.
Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will make conditions blustery on Wednesday as the daytime high will top off at 36. The winds will subside during the overnight hours, sending Wednesday night's temps to a 21 degree low.
Masters said a slight chance for snow is in the forecast on Thursday, especially after 1 p.m. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and a high near 34.
A 30 percent for snow remains in the forecast for Thursday night, mainly after 1 a.m. The low should bottom out at 21.
"This system shouldn't produce any measurable precipitation for Sioux City," Masters said. "It will just make things feel chilly."
Indeed, Friday's high near 29 is more than 20 degrees below the normal high.
While Masters said long term projections call for Siouxland to experience below normal temps in the first half of November, there might be a respite for the second half of the month.
"We're forecasting normal or slightly above-average temperatures for the second half of November," he said.