Sunnybrook's Hope Center food pantry to reopen for indoor shoppers, beginning next week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sunnybrook Community Church's Hope Center will allow guests to shop within the indoor food pantry, beginning Tuesday.

Food had only been distributed through a drive-thru window at the 5601 Sunnybrook Drive church, since March due to concerns over COVID-19.

"While guests may still receive a box of food with our drive-up service, they may also come in for themselves," Abbie Edgar, the church's social media assistant, explained. "This makes it seem more personal."

The hours for the Hope Center are from from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. Everyone is eligible to receive from food from this community food pantry.

Doors will be unlocked 15 minutes before opening and new guests will be allowed to come inside to register. Those with shopping reservations will need to stay in their cars until notified to come in.

Guests wanting to make a reservation ahead of time can log onto Sunnybrookchurch.org.

Only one person per family will be allowed to shop within the pantry and registration is required. Face masks will be required for all guests entering the building and a person can only shop at the Hope Center or receive a food box once per week.