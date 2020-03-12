You are the owner of this article.
Support Siouxland Soldiers to cancel its March 'Waffles for Warrior'
Support Siouxland Soldiers to cancel its March 'Waffles for Warrior'

Support Siouxland Soldiers logo

SIOUX CITY -- Due to public health concerns regarding coronavirus, Support Siouxland Soldiers has cancelled its March "Waffles for Warriors" event.

The monthly event, which was slated for 9 to 11 a.m. March 25, at the nonprofit organization's 1551 Indian Hills Drive offices, will not be taking place. However, the office's food pantry will be open from 8 to 9 a.m. March 25 for U.S. Veterans who depend on the groceries.

"We will continue to monitor developments to determine the best path forward for the future Support Siouxland Soldiers event," they said in a statement. 

