Suspect dead, deputy injured in Sergeant Bluff mobile home park shooting

SERGEANT BLUFF -- A suspect is dead and a law enforcement official is injured following an altercation at a mobile home park, Wednesday night.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Woodford Mobile Home Park for a report of a burglary in progress. A witness directed deputies to a suspect who was allegedly forcing his way into a mobile home.

Upon making contact, the subject reportedly advanced towards deputies with a tire iron. One of the deputies fired a Taser at the suspect, which proved ineffective.

After being struck by the suspect's tire iron, the second deputy shot the suspect. The suspect was transported to MercyOne Siouxland where he died as a result of his gunshot wound. His identity isn't being released at the present time.

An autopsy will be scheduled at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner's Office, in Ankeny, Iowa, in the coming days.

The deputy who was assaulted was transported to UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's for his injuries. He had been released from the hospital and has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been requested to investigate the shooting.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, the Sergeant Bluff Police Department, the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are conducting the investigation into this active, ongoing case.

