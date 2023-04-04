SIOUX CITY -- The grand opening for "Suspended: Systematic Oppression in Our Schools," an African American Museum of Iowa traveling exhibit, is slated for noon, April 13 on the main floor of Sioux City Hall.

The free exhibit will be in City Hall through June 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The exhibit examines the role that public schools play in funneling students into the prison system. Elements of the criminal justice system have entered public schools around the country, resulting in zero tolerance policies and student policing that disproportionately affect children of color.

An original exhibition developed by the African American Museum of Iowa, "Suspended" featured three 8-by-8 double-sided panels.