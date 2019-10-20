PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa -- An SUV driver was critically injured Sunday afternoon in a collision with a semi-tractor trailer in rural Plymouth County.
The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash at the north junction of C16 and K22 about 1:25 p.m., according to a news release. The SUV, towing a grain head, was westbound on C16, and the semi was southbound on K22 when the SUV crossed in front of him at the intersection. The semi was unable to stop before hitting the SUV.
The driver of the SUV was airlifted to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, and is in critical condition, according to the release. The driver of the semi was uninjured. The accident is still under investigation.