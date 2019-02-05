SIOUX CITY -- Swedish heavy metal band Avatar will be performing, May 25, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.
Formed in Gothenburg, Sweden, in 2001 by drummer John Alfresson and guitarist Jonas Jarlsby, Avatar said its musical influences include Marilyn Manson, Iron Maiden and Ozzy Osbourne, forming a unique sound that has been called avant-garde metal.
Avatar will be performing alongside singer-songwriter Devin Townsend, metal band Dance with the Dead and punk band '68 during the Anthem show.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Hard Rock's The Rock Shop and at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com. All Anthem events are intended for audiences, 21 and older.