Tasmanian native leads Florida school to first-round NAIA win in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Hailing from Turners Beach, a small town on the northern coast of Tasmania, Tahanee Bennell is quick to point out that the short-tempered, Looney Toons version of the Tasmanian Devil looks nothing like the muscular, dog-sized real thing.

And even though Tasmania is an island state of Australia, she noted real "Aussies" never say "throw another shrimp on the barbie."

"In Australia, shrimp are called prawn," Bennell said.

OK, we're batting 0 for 2 when it came to Aussie knowledge. But Bennell, point guard for the Southeastern Fire women's basketball team, did confirm basketball is as popular down under as it is in the U.S. states.

"I grew up playing basketball," the graduate student at the Lakeland, Florida school said. "I love the game."

Indeed, Bennell's Fire are the top-seeded basketball team at the NAIA Women's National Championship, which kicked off Thursday at Sioux City's Tyson Events Center.

After a sluggish first half, the Fire beat Bethel University Wildcats, of McKenzie, Tenn., 70 - 48, in the opening game of the 16-team tourney Thursday afternoon.

"We really had to work for the win," Bennell said. "That just gets one step closer to victory."

As a point guard, Bennell typically runs the offense and watches the backcourt. More importantly, she acts as the coach on the floor, distributing the ball to her teammates, giving them the opportunity to score.

"My main job is to ensure everybody's motivated and giving it their all," she said, minute after the game.

It is clear that Bennell has the confidence of her team.

"We've been through so much to get to where we are now," she said.

That's true for Bennell, who had previously played basketball for the NCAA Division I Austin Peay State University Governors, in Clarksville, Tenn.

"I wanted to finish my college career playing for a great school that was close to a beach," she said with a smile. "Southeastern checked all the boxes."

Southeastern also had a strong track record with the NAIA, earning eight appearances in the national championships.

"We haven't made it to first place," Bennell said. "This may be our year."

It will certainly be a perfect way for Bennell to finish her collegiate basketball career.

"I've never made it to the nationals before now," she said. "I'm so proud to be a part of this team."

Slated to receive a master's degree in education in May, Bennell has already signed to play on a semi-professional team back home in Tasmania.

"Because of COVID, I haven't had the chance to see my family for the past two years," she said. "They want me to be back home for a while."

Well, it may end up being a temporary pitstop for Bennell, who loves to travel.

"When I turned 18, I wanted to see the world," she said. "I'm still on my adventure."

If Southeastern takes home the national title, Bennell may have some extra bling for her next excursion.

"Would I like to go out with a championship ring on my finger? Sure, I would," she said. "But I know it will be because I was a part of a terrific school and basketball program."

