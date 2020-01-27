Taylor cannot serve on Supervisors board while legal challenge proceeds

After Maria Rundquist, of Sioux City, filed a legal challenge that claimed Taylor's Christy Road as his primary residence, Gill weighed evidence and testimony from Taylor as well as other individuals.

At the conclusion of a hearing, Gill found the "preponderance of evidence" established Taylor's voting residence as Christy Road.

A three-person panel, comprised of Gill, Jennings and County Treasurer Mike Clayton, scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, was cancelled. The hearing had been set relating to a challenge made by another citizen who claimed Taylor should resign since he no longer lived in the district he was elected to serve.

Taylor had previously requested an indefinite postponement of that hearing, pending his appeal of the voter registration challenge.