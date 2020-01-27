Taylor cannot serve on Supervisors board while legal challenge proceeds

SIOUX CITY -- Barring a court order reinstating his voter registration, Supervisor Jeremy Taylor will not be able to represent District 2 when the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors reconvenes for its Tuesday meeting.
Taylor was informed of the development by County Attorney P.J. Jennings on Sunday, County Auditor Pat Gill said during a news conference, held Monday morning, in the Woodbury County Courthouse.
Saying he will abide by the decision by not attending the supervisors meeting, Taylor is looking into legal remedies to reinstate his voter registration.
"I want to have a judge hear my evidence," he said.
Gill had released a three-page ruling, Jan. 24, which found state law prohibited Taylor from using his 3215 Grandview Blvd. home for voter registration purposes.
Taylor and his wife, Kim, own two houses. Taylor claims the Grandview Boulevard home as his legal residence. The other home, at 5202 Christy Road, was purchased by the couple in May 2019.
After Maria Rundquist, of Sioux City, filed a legal challenge that claimed Taylor's Christy Road as his primary residence, Gill weighed evidence and testimony from Taylor as well as other individuals.
At the conclusion of a hearing, Gill found the "preponderance of evidence" established Taylor's voting residence as Christy Road.
A three-person panel, comprised of Gill, Jennings and County Treasurer Mike Clayton, scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, was cancelled. The hearing had been set relating to a challenge made by another citizen who claimed Taylor should resign since he no longer lived in the district he was elected to serve.
Taylor had previously requested an indefinite postponement of that hearing, pending his appeal of the voter registration challenge.
Taylor, a Republican who has launched a campaign in Iowa's 4th Congressional District, held by Rep. Steve King (R-Kiron), called the decision of Gill, a Democrat, to revoke his voter registration as "politically motivated," and said Gill, an elected official, was "singlehandedly overturning an election."
Gill responded by saying he was focused solely on the issue of voter registration. Gill also said he was also in favor of a special election to fill the seat if needed.
Taylor also said Rundquist, a previous candidate for election, also had partisan motivation.
Rundquist, who was also in attendance at Monday's news conference, said Taylor should step down from his position.
Rundquist, who said she is a registered Independent, said she is currently weighing her options if a special election for Taylor's seat is held.