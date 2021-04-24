Teens hospitalized after head-on crash in Denison High School parking lot

DENISON, Iowa -- Two teenagers were hospitalized after a head-on crash in the parking lot of the Denison High School.

At around 10:45 p.m. Friday, a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2004 Ford Ranger were "traveling at high speed" in the Denison High parking lot when they collided head-on, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The Silverado then caught fire.

The driver of the Silverado, a 17-year-old from Arion, Iowa, was safely removed from the truck and taken by personal vehicle to the Crawford County Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the Ranger, a 16-year-old from Denison, was taken by Crawford County EMS to the Crawford County Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was later flown to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.