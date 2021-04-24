 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teens hospitalized after head-on crash in Denison High School parking lot
0 comments
alert

Teens hospitalized after head-on crash in Denison High School parking lot

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ambulance stock

DENISON, Iowa -- Two teenagers were hospitalized after a head-on crash in the parking lot of the Denison High School. 

At around 10:45 p.m. Friday, a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2004 Ford Ranger were "traveling at high speed" in the Denison High parking lot when they collided head-on, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The Silverado then caught fire. 

The driver of the Silverado, a 17-year-old from Arion, Iowa, was safely removed from the truck and taken by personal vehicle to the Crawford County Memorial Hospital. 

The driver of the Ranger, a 16-year-old from Denison, was taken by Crawford County EMS to the Crawford County Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was later flown to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morningside defeats Baker game highlights

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News