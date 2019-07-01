SIOUX CITY -- It's hard to call an anticipated daytime high of 93 a cooldown but Monday might seem a bit cooler after Sunday's 99-degree high.
"We'll see a few clouds, Monday morning before the sun returns in the afternoon," Jen Hacker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said. "A 40 percent chance for precipitation is in the forecast but the majority of the rain will stay north of Sioux City."
Mostly cloudy skies will keep own to the upper 80s, Hacker said. Also, a 40 percent for precipitation remains in the forecast for Tuesday and Tuesday night.
"As is typical for July, there is a potential for isolated thunderstorms in this system," she said. "So, be aware of that."
Wednesday will see a return of sunshine to Siouxland as well as a forecast high of 87.
This will be repeated on the Fourth of July, when temps will reach 88.
Hacker said a 40 percent chance for precipitation will continue on Thursday night.
"This is very normal for this times of the year," she said. "While there is a chance for isolated precipitation most days and nights, it probably won't ruin anybody's Fourth of July plans."