Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience added to SITP's Main Stage lineup

Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience
Michael Weintrob photos

SIOUX CITY -- Grammy Award-winning Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience have been added to Saturday in the Park's Main Stage lineup, according to event organizer Dave Bernstein.

Known for hypnotic New Orleans funk reggae blended with blues world music music, Terence Simien and the Zydeco Experience was a last-minute SITP replacement for the indie rock group Daisy the Great.

Headed by musicians Mina Walker and Kelley Nicole Dugan, the New York-based Daisy the Great was slated to appear at Grandview Park's Main Stage at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The group announced they had to cancel due to Dugan's positive COVID-19 test. 

"We aren't able to travel to Iowa to play this weekend," Daisy the Great said in a post, added to Saturday in the Park's website Wednesday night.

Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience will play at 3 p.m. Saturday. The rest of the Main Stage shows will remain unchanged, Bernstein said.

