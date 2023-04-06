SPENCER, Iowa -- A Terril, Iowa man was killed after the tractor has was driving was struck by a pickup truck in accident, two mile north of Spencer on Sunday.

The Iowa State Patrol said Roland Dean Taylor, 77, was northbound on U.S. Highway 71, north of the 300 Street intersection on an International 300 tractor.

At around 6 p.m., Jon Maurice Hjelm, 68, of Spencer, driving north on U.S. Highway 71 on a Chevrolet K2500 pickup truck, struck the tractor from behind in the right lane.

Taylor was thrown from the tractor, which came to a rest in the median. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hjelm was treated for minor injuries at a Spencer hospital.