Test Iowa Clinic site coming to Floyd Valley Healthcare next week

LE MARS, Iowa -- Beginning Monday, Floyd Valley Healthcare will be hosting a free Test Iowa Clinic site.

Any Iowan can be tested for COVID-19 through Test Iowa. The Floyd Valley Healthcare site will be located in the north parking area and will be open Monday-Friday, from 1–5 p.m. by appointment only.

To receive an appointment, an assessment needs to be completed at TestIowa.com.

Once on the site, click “START NOW,” complete the assessment and choose Plymouth County under Test Iowa Clinics.

The QR Code generated from this assessment will be necessary to be screened. Please park in the spaces reserved for Test Iowa screening designated by the Test Iowa signage.