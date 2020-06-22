You are the owner of this article.
Test Nebraska mobile COVID-19 site at Dakota City Fire Department on Thursday and Friday
test nebraska logo
Provided

DAKOTA CITY -- Test Nebraska will have a mobile COVID-19 testing site for residents and employees of Dakota County from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday and Friday at the Dakota City Fire Hall, 208 S. 21st St.

People must register online at testnebraska.com to be given a test. In addition, they must bring a QR code, either printed out or or on a mobile device, to the site. People without access to a smartphone or email can call the Dakota County Health Department at 402-987-2164. 

Test Nebraska is a statewide initiative whose goal is to dramatically increase the rate of COVID-19 testing, so Nebraskans can have access to testing and help stem the spread of COVID-19.

People may enter the Dakota City Fire Department from the east (eastside) entrance.

 

