Test Nebraska to hold mobile COVID-19 test sites in Winnebago, Dakota City

DAKOTA CITY -- Test Nebraska will have COVID-19 testing sites this week in Winnebago and Dakota City.

Testing in Winnebago will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Winnebago Public School bus barn, 107 W. Osborn St.

Testing in Dakota City will be at the Dakota City Fire Hall, 208 S. 21st St., for residents and employees in Dakota County. Testing times will be from 8 a.m. to noon, Friday and Saturday.

People must register at testnebraska.com to be allowed to test at the event and bring their Quick Response (QR) code with them. It may be printed out or on a mobile device.

People who don't have email or a mobile phone can contact Jackie at the Dakota County Health Department at 402-987-2164.

