70th annual Abu Bekr Shrine Circus rescheduled due to virus

SIOUX CITY -- The 70th annual Abu Bekr Shrine Circus scheduled for April 1-5 at the Tyson Events Center has been rescheduled for July 29 to Aug. 2.

All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, according to a statement from Abu Bekr.

The executive leadership of Abu Bekr Shriners decided in light of the current COVID-19 virus outbreak that it is in the best interest of public health and personal safety to reschedule their annual circus performances for later this summer.

This will be the 28th year that the Abu Bekr Shriners are partnering with George Cardin Circus International to perform at the Tyson Events Center.

Tickets for the July 29 to Aug. 2 performances will go on sale immediately at the Tyson Events Center Box office, online at Tysoncenter.com, or by calling 855-333-8771.

