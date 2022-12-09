The 87th annual Little Yellow Dog Auction is Saturday

If you go

WHAT: 87th annual Little Yellow Dog Auction, a fundraiser for the Sioux City Journal Goodfellow Charities

WHERE: Atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre, 614 Fourth St.

WHEN: At 11 a.m. Saturday, the All America Concert Band will play holiday music. At noon, the auction of Cadi, the 2023 Little Yellow Dog, will begin.

ONLINE: Livestreamed at siouxcityjournal.com as well as on the Journal's Facebook page.

ON THE RADIO: KSCJ 1360 A.M.