The 87th annual Little Yellow Dog Auction is Saturday

SIOUX CITY --  After two years of pandemic-challenged events, Saturday's 87th Annual Little Yellow Dog auction will offer the fun and anticipation enjoyed by visitors for years. 

A Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier named Cadi will be the canine guest of honor for 2022. The auction starts at noon in the atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre, 614 Fourth St.  The public is encouraged to attend. The auction is sponsored by the Ancient and Effervescent Order of the Little Yellow Dog. 

Guests will want to arrive early to enjoy music from the All-America Concert Band starting at 11 a.m. 

"The puppy's name is Cadillac or you can call her Cadi for short," Family Pet Hospital's Kerry Johnson said, explaining that the dog was named in honor of the late Harold Ruden, the Little Yellow Dog auctioneer for more than 40 years. 

Cadi, a purebred, was born on Sept. 9 at a Nebraska breeder.

Proceeds from the auction benefit the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellow Charities. Funds are used to purchase toys and books for needy children throughout Siouxland at Christmas.

The charity was started in 1914 by a Sioux City Journal reporter.   Mr. Goodfellow is one of Siouxland's oldest charities, annually making Christmas brighter for more than 1,400 area families.

Since 1936, the annual Ancient and Effervescent Order of the Little Yellow Dog Auction has been the grand finale of the Goodfellow fund drive, which has a 2022 goal  of $135,000.

Last year, a Goldendoodle named Yukon fetched $18,500 at auction.   

Johnson predicts Cadi will pull in a luxury price tag.  

 "So, going back to 1965, Cadi will be the Little Yellow Dog's first-ever Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier," Johnson said.

Little Yellow Dogs: 1936 to present

A look back at the Little Yellow Dogs from 1936 including breed information, who purchased and the price paid at the annual auction.

Year Name Breed Buyer Price
1936 Skippy Mongrel Herman Miller $25.00
1937 Midget "Mike" Mongrel Wax Nelson & John Kampmeyer $200.00
1938 Bruce Oscar Hoberg for S.C. Scottish Rite Consistory $250.00
1939 Zero Oscar Hoberg for S.C. Scottish Rite Consistory $300.00
1940 Happy Abu Bekr Shrine Temple $275.00
1941 Kit K.A. Murray $250.00
1942 Victory Hugh Twohig $310.00
1943 Palermo Frank Pilley $337.00
1944 Peter G.F. Peceny $375.00
1945 Cinderella Charles McKenna $390.00
1946 Dancer Tetonia Club $450.00
1947 Mistletoe H.R. Scroggs $500.00
1948 Blondie Elks Club $510.00
1949 Meme Wally Wilson & Harold Jacobsen $525.00
1950 Sir Tippet Schaff's Hardware, Remsen, Iowa $565.00
1951 Soo Wing Wu E.S. Gaynor $575.00
1952 V-Eight Jess Getz $577.50
1953 Blue Boy Fred K. Harbeck $615.00
1954 Siouxland Coquette Sealyham Terrier Miles Patton $650.00
1955 Donnabelle C.H. Brechlin $700.00
1956 Lorrie Dachsund Russell Deever $710.00
1957 Little Joe R.P. Boulay $725.00
1958 Peggy Bob Johnson $765.00
1959 Nick Sodrac Park $800.00
1960 Happy Carter Dennis $900.00
1961 Little Bill Jerry Kozney $950.00
1962 Missy Mrs. L.J. Kaplan $1,000.00
1963 Little Ike J.J. Arkin $1,075.00
1964 Georgie Dave Levitt $1,130.00
1965 Maxie Miniature Poodle Board of Directors LYD for Mrs. Winifred Perasso $800.00
1966 Joey Poodle Vernon Boyers $810.00
1967 Wacuwa St. Nick Brown and white English Springer Sioux City Grain Exchange $830.00
1968 Paddy Vizsla Pointer United Order Buyers Dixon Co. Feedlots $850.00
1969 Little Maxie Wire haired Dachsund Mr. & Mrs. Irving Levich $640.00
1970 Little Yeller Fawn Colored Chihuahua Julian Torgeson $2,310.00
1971 Scottie Black Scottish Terrier James Gribble $1,650.00
1972 Kandy Cairn Terrier Northwestern National Bank, Stan Evans $1,410.00
1973 Polly Shetland Sheepdog David, Norman & Peter Waitt $1,530.00
1974 Goldie Yellow Labrador Ray E. Friedman $2,520.00
1975 Georgy Boston Terrier Vernon Boyers $3,000.00
1976 Buckwheat Boston Terrier Jim Yanney $3,550.00
1977 Sandy Cocker Spaniel Ray Grandle (Bill Grabau) $3,500.00
1978 Sir Nick English Springer Spaniel Jim Yanney $5,000.00
1979 Jingles Miniature Schnauzer Alan Booge & Jim Cuthbert $7,500.00
1980 Sir Tannenbaum Wire haired Dachsund Alan Booge, Jim Cuthbert & David Sitzmann $8,000.00
1981 Kringles Sheltie Ray & Todi Switzer $5,200.00
1982 Jingles Black & White Cocker Alan Booge $4,400.00
1983 Sir Nicholas Samoyed Larry Doeschot $5,000.00
1984 Sir Lord Stone English Bulldog Ken Opstein $5,100.00
1985 Golden Girl Golden Retriever Bob Hoefer $7,500.00
1986 Golden Boy Golden Retriever Walt E. Beggs $6,700.00
1987 Sir Vern Buff colored Cocker Chuck Avery $6,000.00
1988 Sir Frank Golden Retriever Fred Wells $5,300.00
1989 Elmer's Girl Black and white Cocker Paul Meloy $8,100.00
1990 Mink's Magic Tri-colored Cocker Ted & Norm, Jr. Waitt $8,500.00
1991 Miss Kringels Yellow Chinese Shar-pei Jerry and Kathy Weiner $6,700.00
1992 Noel Bichon Frise harold A. Bomgaars $7,100.00
1993 Lady Gracie Bull Terrier Norm and Andria Waitt $8,600.00
1994 Princess Vi Miniature Schnauzer Fred Wells $6,500.00
1995 Miss Amber Golden Retriever Tom Kurdy $8,700.00
1996 Doc Holiday Golden Retriever Kevin Vaughn of Fimco $12,750.00
1997 Yukon Cornelius Golden Retriever Ted Waitt $15,500.00
1998 Mr. Golden Golden Retriever Roger Miller $15,600.00
1999 Fargo Golden Retriever Hirsch/Wooldridge family $9,000.00
2000 Chad Yellow Labrador Brad Gunderson $10,200.00
2001 Miss Noel Maltese Mike Wells $18,300.00
2002 T-Bone Maltese Jim and Jameley Levich $18,500.00
2003 Seaman Great Newfoundland Todd and Cathy Ellison $11,500.00
2004 Colonel Harold Boston Terrier Bob Scott and Duane Davis $20,000.00
2005 Little Nicholas Poodle Tim Brown and D.A. Davis $21,100.00
2006 Belle Westie Dr. Ralph and Julie Reeder $30,000.00
2007 Brubeck Golden Retriever D.A. Davis, Roger Miller, Leonard Gill, Paul Braunger and Bill Barkley $20,000.00
2008 Boji Cairn Terrier Dave Marx and John Goldsmith $20,000.00
2009 Holly Berry Yorkshire terrier Dan Wells $20,000.00
2010 Hope Miniature Schnauzer Charese Yanney $10,000.00
2011 Stoney Yellow labrador retriever Sioux City Explorers $45,000.00
2012 Truffles American water spaniel Rhonda Capron $14,500.00
2013 Snickers Liver and white springer spaniel Patty and Eric Lohry $15,000.00
2014 Finnegan Scottish terrier Brad Smith $15,000.00
2015 Dasher Beagle Don and Linda Boyer $10,200.00
2016 Aspen Maltese Anonymous $16,000.00
2017 Samantha Maltese Darlene Erickson $15,000
2018 Polar Golden Retriever Shane Keizer and family $15,750
2019 Paige German Shorthaired Pointer Brad Smith $15,500
2020 Charli Australian Shepherd Donors w. match from Wells famil $17,000
2021 Yukon Goldendoodle Andy Galinsky $18,500
2022 Cadi Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier

This terrier is a breed that originated in Ireland. They are known to be intelligent, energetic, affectionate, spirited, playful and faithful.

"Cadi is already living up to her name," Johnson said. "When she wants to, Cadi can take off as quickly as a Cadillac."

The Little Yellow Dog will be livestreamed at siouxcityjournal.com and on the Journal's Facebook page. It will also be heard on KSCJ 1360 A.M.  

If you go

WHAT: 87th annual Little Yellow Dog Auction, a fundraiser for the Sioux City Journal Goodfellow Charities

WHERE: Atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre, 614 Fourth St.

WHEN: At 11 a.m. Saturday, the All America Concert Band will play holiday music. At noon, the auction of Cadi, the 2023 Little Yellow Dog, will begin.

ONLINE: Livestreamed at siouxcityjournal.com as well as on the Journal's Facebook page.

ON THE RADIO: KSCJ 1360 A.M.

