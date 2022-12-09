The 87th annual Little Yellow Dog Auction is Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- After two years of pandemic-challenged events, Saturday's 87th Annual Little Yellow Dog auction will offer the fun and anticipation enjoyed by visitors for years.
A Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier named Cadi will be the canine guest of honor for 2022. The auction starts at noon in the atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre, 614 Fourth St. The public is encouraged to attend. The auction is sponsored by the Ancient and Effervescent Order of the Little Yellow Dog.
Guests will want to arrive early to enjoy music from the All-America Concert Band starting at 11 a.m.
"The puppy's name is Cadillac or you can call her Cadi for short," Family Pet Hospital's Kerry Johnson said, explaining that the dog was named in honor of the late Harold Ruden, the Little Yellow Dog auctioneer for more than 40 years.
Cadi, a purebred, was born on Sept. 9 at a Nebraska breeder.
Proceeds from the auction benefit the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellow Charities. Funds are used to purchase toys and books for needy children throughout Siouxland at Christmas.
The charity was started in 1914 by a Sioux City Journal reporter. Mr. Goodfellow is one of Siouxland's oldest charities, annually making Christmas brighter for more than 1,400 area families.
Since 1936, the annual Ancient and Effervescent Order of the Little Yellow Dog Auction has been the grand finale of the Goodfellow fund drive, which has a 2022 goal of $135,000.
Last year, a Goldendoodle named Yukon fetched $18,500 at auction.
Johnson predicts Cadi will pull in a luxury price tag.
"So, going back to 1965, Cadi will be the Little Yellow Dog's first-ever Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier," Johnson said.
Little Yellow Dogs: 1936 to present
|Year
|Name
|Breed
|Buyer
|Price
|1936
|Skippy
|Mongrel
|Herman Miller
|$25.00
|1937
|Midget "Mike"
|Mongrel
|Wax Nelson & John Kampmeyer
|$200.00
|1938
|Bruce
|Oscar Hoberg for S.C. Scottish Rite Consistory
|$250.00
|1939
|Zero
|Oscar Hoberg for S.C. Scottish Rite Consistory
|$300.00
|1940
|Happy
|Abu Bekr Shrine Temple
|$275.00
|1941
|Kit
|K.A. Murray
|$250.00
|1942
|Victory
|Hugh Twohig
|$310.00
|1943
|Palermo
|Frank Pilley
|$337.00
|1944
|Peter
|G.F. Peceny
|$375.00
|1945
|Cinderella
|Charles McKenna
|$390.00
|1946
|Dancer
|Tetonia Club
|$450.00
|1947
|Mistletoe
|H.R. Scroggs
|$500.00
|1948
|Blondie
|Elks Club
|$510.00
|1949
|Meme
|Wally Wilson & Harold Jacobsen
|$525.00
|1950
|Sir Tippet
|Schaff's Hardware, Remsen, Iowa
|$565.00
|1951
|Soo Wing Wu
|E.S. Gaynor
|$575.00
|1952
|V-Eight
|Jess Getz
|$577.50
|1953
|Blue Boy
|Fred K. Harbeck
|$615.00
|1954
|Siouxland Coquette
|Sealyham Terrier
|Miles Patton
|$650.00
|1955
|Donnabelle
|C.H. Brechlin
|$700.00
|1956
|Lorrie
|Dachsund
|Russell Deever
|$710.00
|1957
|Little Joe
|R.P. Boulay
|$725.00
|1958
|Peggy
|Bob Johnson
|$765.00
|1959
|Nick
|Sodrac Park
|$800.00
|1960
|Happy
|Carter Dennis
|$900.00
|1961
|Little Bill
|Jerry Kozney
|$950.00
|1962
|Missy
|Mrs. L.J. Kaplan
|$1,000.00
|1963
|Little Ike
|J.J. Arkin
|$1,075.00
|1964
|Georgie
|Dave Levitt
|$1,130.00
|1965
|Maxie
|Miniature Poodle
|Board of Directors LYD for Mrs. Winifred Perasso
|$800.00
|1966
|Joey
|Poodle
|Vernon Boyers
|$810.00
|1967
|Wacuwa St. Nick
|Brown and white English Springer
|Sioux City Grain Exchange
|$830.00
|1968
|Paddy
|Vizsla Pointer
|United Order Buyers Dixon Co. Feedlots
|$850.00
|1969
|Little Maxie
|Wire haired Dachsund
|Mr. & Mrs. Irving Levich
|$640.00
|1970
|Little Yeller
|Fawn Colored Chihuahua
|Julian Torgeson
|$2,310.00
|1971
|Scottie
|Black Scottish Terrier
|James Gribble
|$1,650.00
|1972
|Kandy
|Cairn Terrier
|Northwestern National Bank, Stan Evans
|$1,410.00
|1973
|Polly
|Shetland Sheepdog
|David, Norman & Peter Waitt
|$1,530.00
|1974
|Goldie
|Yellow Labrador
|Ray E. Friedman
|$2,520.00
|1975
|Georgy
|Boston Terrier
|Vernon Boyers
|$3,000.00
|1976
|Buckwheat
|Boston Terrier
|Jim Yanney
|$3,550.00
|1977
|Sandy
|Cocker Spaniel
|Ray Grandle (Bill Grabau)
|$3,500.00
|1978
|Sir Nick
|English Springer Spaniel
|Jim Yanney
|$5,000.00
|1979
|Jingles
|Miniature Schnauzer
|Alan Booge & Jim Cuthbert
|$7,500.00
|1980
|Sir Tannenbaum
|Wire haired Dachsund
|Alan Booge, Jim Cuthbert & David Sitzmann
|$8,000.00
|1981
|Kringles
|Sheltie
|Ray & Todi Switzer
|$5,200.00
|1982
|Jingles
|Black & White Cocker
|Alan Booge
|$4,400.00
|1983
|Sir Nicholas
|Samoyed
|Larry Doeschot
|$5,000.00
|1984
|Sir Lord Stone
|English Bulldog
|Ken Opstein
|$5,100.00
|1985
|Golden Girl
|Golden Retriever
|Bob Hoefer
|$7,500.00
|1986
|Golden Boy
|Golden Retriever
|Walt E. Beggs
|$6,700.00
|1987
|Sir Vern
|Buff colored Cocker
|Chuck Avery
|$6,000.00
|1988
|Sir Frank
|Golden Retriever
|Fred Wells
|$5,300.00
|1989
|Elmer's Girl
|Black and white Cocker
|Paul Meloy
|$8,100.00
|1990
|Mink's Magic
|Tri-colored Cocker
|Ted & Norm, Jr. Waitt
|$8,500.00
|1991
|Miss Kringels
|Yellow Chinese Shar-pei
|Jerry and Kathy Weiner
|$6,700.00
|1992
|Noel
|Bichon Frise
|harold A. Bomgaars
|$7,100.00
|1993
|Lady Gracie
|Bull Terrier
|Norm and Andria Waitt
|$8,600.00
|1994
|Princess Vi
|Miniature Schnauzer
|Fred Wells
|$6,500.00
|1995
|Miss Amber
|Golden Retriever
|Tom Kurdy
|$8,700.00
|1996
|Doc Holiday
|Golden Retriever
|Kevin Vaughn of Fimco
|$12,750.00
|1997
|Yukon Cornelius
|Golden Retriever
|Ted Waitt
|$15,500.00
|1998
|Mr. Golden
|Golden Retriever
|Roger Miller
|$15,600.00
|1999
|Fargo
|Golden Retriever
|Hirsch/Wooldridge family
|$9,000.00
|2000
|Chad
|Yellow Labrador
|Brad Gunderson
|$10,200.00
|2001
|Miss Noel
|Maltese
|Mike Wells
|$18,300.00
|2002
|T-Bone
|Maltese
|Jim and Jameley Levich
|$18,500.00
|2003
|Seaman
|Great Newfoundland
|Todd and Cathy Ellison
|$11,500.00
|2004
|Colonel Harold
|Boston Terrier
|Bob Scott and Duane Davis
|$20,000.00
|2005
|Little Nicholas
|Poodle
|Tim Brown and D.A. Davis
|$21,100.00
|2006
|Belle
|Westie
|Dr. Ralph and Julie Reeder
|$30,000.00
|2007
|Brubeck
|Golden Retriever
|D.A. Davis, Roger Miller, Leonard Gill, Paul Braunger and Bill Barkley
|$20,000.00
|2008
|Boji
|Cairn Terrier
|Dave Marx and John Goldsmith
|$20,000.00
|2009
|Holly Berry
|Yorkshire terrier
|Dan Wells
|$20,000.00
|2010
|Hope
|Miniature Schnauzer
|Charese Yanney
|$10,000.00
|2011
|Stoney
|Yellow labrador retriever
|Sioux City Explorers
|$45,000.00
|2012
|Truffles
|American water spaniel
|Rhonda Capron
|$14,500.00
|2013
|Snickers
|Liver and white springer spaniel
|Patty and Eric Lohry
|$15,000.00
|2014
|Finnegan
|Scottish terrier
|Brad Smith
|$15,000.00
|2015
|Dasher
|Beagle
|Don and Linda Boyer
|$10,200.00
|2016
|Aspen
|Maltese
|Anonymous
|$16,000.00
|2017
|Samantha
|Maltese
|Darlene Erickson
|$15,000
|2018
|Polar
|Golden Retriever
|Shane Keizer and family
|$15,750
|2019
|Paige
|German Shorthaired Pointer
|Brad Smith
|$15,500
|2020
|Charli
|Australian Shepherd
|Donors w. match from Wells famil
|$17,000
|2021
|Yukon
|Goldendoodle
|Andy Galinsky
|$18,500
|2022
|Cadi
|Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier
This terrier is a breed that originated in Ireland. They are known to be intelligent, energetic, affectionate, spirited, playful and faithful.
"Cadi is already living up to her name," Johnson said. "When she wants to, Cadi can take off as quickly as a Cadillac."
The Little Yellow Dog will be livestreamed at siouxcityjournal.com and on the Journal's Facebook page. It will also be heard on KSCJ 1360 A.M.