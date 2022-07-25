 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The all-new 'Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland' coming to the Orpheum

cirque musica: holiday wonderland
Provided

SOUX CITY -- "Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland," a seasonal Cirque-style event, is coming to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Nov. 25.

Featuring a talented cast of acrobats and aerialists, "Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland" blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office or at OrpheumLive.com.  

