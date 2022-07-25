The all-new 'Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland' coming to the Orpheum

SOUX CITY -- "Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland," a seasonal Cirque-style event, is coming to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Nov. 25.
Featuring a talented cast of acrobats and aerialists, "Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland" blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office or at OrpheumLive.com.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
