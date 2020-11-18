The Allman Betts Band performing live concert, Dec. 18, at the Orpheum

SIOUX CITY -- The Allman Betts Band, with special guest Jackson Stokes, will be presenting a live concert, Dec. 18, at the Orpheum Theatre, 2528 Pierce St.

Tickets for the socially distanced show will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center, by calling 712-279-4850 or online at OrpheumLive.com.

The Allman Betts Band includes Devon Allman & Duane Betts on guitars and vocals, Berry Oakley Jr. on bass, Johnny Stachela on slide guitar, John Ginty on Hammond B3 (Robert Randolph/Dixie Chicks) and Devon Allman Project percussionists R. Scott Bryan (Sheryl Crow) and John Lum.

The show features original music from their two recent BMG albums, songs from their solo projects as well as classic songs by The Allman Brothers Band, the legendary group founded by Devon and Duane’s fathers, Gregg Allman & Dickey Betts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.