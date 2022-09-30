The annual Kingdom of Riverssance Fair makes its return to Sioux City's Riverside Park

Randy Chapman, “King Pellius” of Riverssance, mounts flags on top of the pillars at the front entrance as he prepares for Riverssance at Riverside Park, Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, Sept. 29, 2022.
Randy Chapman, “King Pellius” of Riverssance, mounts flags on top of the pillars at the front entrance Thursday as he prepares for this year's festival, which will be held Saturday and Sunday at Riverside Park.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Shelly Kolls sets up pirate flags in the pirate cove with her granddaughter, Kynzlee Mckee, 4, on her back as they prepare for this year's Riverssance. The festival takes place Saturday and Sunday at Riverside Park.
SIOUX CITY -- Riverside Park will soon be transformed into a land where men can wear tunics while drinking grog, served by a friendly wench, costing a shilling or two.
That's because the annual Gathering of the Kingdom of Riverssance is returning to the 1301 Riverside Blvd. park is returning Saturday and Sunday.
According to the event's founder Phil Claeys, the two-day Renaissance Fair has become a passion project for himself and more than 100 other volunteers.
"A Renaissance Fair is like the ultimate street theater," he explained. "For all of us Renaissance reenactors, we get to become completely different people and Riverside Park becomes our own make-believe playground."
Claeys isn't kidding. He will be spending Riverssance in character as the Fallen Friar Phil. There, he will be joined by such festival favorites such as Sir Robert, the Crow Sisters and "Edgar Allen Poe, Jr."
"Those characters are a big part of what makes the event fun," he said. "People come back every year just to see them."
While costuming is encouraged, it is not required.
"We invite everyone to visit our kingdom as a visitor," Claeys said. "We will treat them as royalty, with or without costume."
Which is good news for those who prefer the pageantry that is Riverssance.
"Many people have seen jousting on TV or in the movies, but never in person," Claeys explained. "But here, people can see knights on horseback colliding with one another."
"You get to hear the noise and feel the earth move," he added. "Now, that's crazy fun."
Also falling into the category of crazy fun will be magicians, musicians and other Medieval mirth-makers.
"This year, we've really amped up our entertainment options," Claeys said.
Plus a few of the entertainers will be bird-brained and covered in feathers.
That's right, the annual Birds of Prey show will return with plenty of high-flying athleticism.
Also returning is Riverssance's many food and drink options, including the bawdy "adult's only" Pirate's Smoker.
Well, there might be a slight change to one of Riverssance's perennial proteins.
"Because of supply chain issues, we aren't able to serve the giant turkey legs," Claeys said. "Instead, we'll be serving pork chops at our Pirate's Smoker, which I actually prefer."
When Claeys came up with the concept of Riverssance nearly two decades ago, he had never been to a Renaissance fair before.
"I just thought it looked like it would be fun," he said, chuckling at the memory.
Since then, Riverssance --which is a part of River-Cade -- has developed a reputation as being one of the nicest Renaissance fairs in the Midwest.
"The main thing with Riverssance is that it continues to be a party," Claeys said. "Whether it attracts thousands of people or just me and my friends, going back to the Middle Ages will always be a blast."
From left, Melissa Shuman, Carolyn Rowitz and Allie Rians, all of Denver, are Fae For Hope, a group that raises awareness about bullying and entertains. The trio of pixies were quite at home at Riverssance in Riverside Park in 2015.
Rusty Waller, of Newton, Iowa, takes a stroll with his bow and arrows during Riverssance in Riverside Park in 2015. Waller usually runs the archery ranges at faires like this, but had the weekend off to enjoy the festivities.
Tammy Fleming, center, of Sioux City, holds Aurora Fleming, 2, left, as Bob Aanonsen, of Coweta, Okla., assists her in holding Ritual, Aanonsen's 3-year-old Eurasian eagle owl during the 2013 Riverssance at Riverside Park.
Frank DellaPenna of Pennsylvania plays the carillon during Riverssance at Riverside Park in 2010. The five-ton musical instrument dates back five centuries and looks like an organ, but instead of pipes has 23 bells.
