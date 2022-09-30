The annual Kingdom of Riverssance Fair makes its return to Sioux City's Riverside Park

SIOUX CITY -- Riverside Park will soon be transformed into a land where men can wear tunics while drinking grog, served by a friendly wench, costing a shilling or two.

That's because the annual Gathering of the Kingdom of Riverssance is returning to the 1301 Riverside Blvd. park is returning Saturday and Sunday.

According to the event's founder Phil Claeys, the two-day Renaissance Fair has become a passion project for himself and more than 100 other volunteers.

"A Renaissance Fair is like the ultimate street theater," he explained. "For all of us Renaissance reenactors, we get to become completely different people and Riverside Park becomes our own make-believe playground."

Claeys isn't kidding. He will be spending Riverssance in character as the Fallen Friar Phil. There, he will be joined by such festival favorites such as Sir Robert, the Crow Sisters and "Edgar Allen Poe, Jr."

"Those characters are a big part of what makes the event fun," he said. "People come back every year just to see them."

While costuming is encouraged, it is not required.

"We invite everyone to visit our kingdom as a visitor," Claeys said. "We will treat them as royalty, with or without costume."

Which is good news for those who prefer the pageantry that is Riverssance.

"Many people have seen jousting on TV or in the movies, but never in person," Claeys explained. "But here, people can see knights on horseback colliding with one another."

"You get to hear the noise and feel the earth move," he added. "Now, that's crazy fun."

Also falling into the category of crazy fun will be magicians, musicians and other Medieval mirth-makers.

"This year, we've really amped up our entertainment options," Claeys said.

Plus a few of the entertainers will be bird-brained and covered in feathers.

That's right, the annual Birds of Prey show will return with plenty of high-flying athleticism.

Also returning is Riverssance's many food and drink options, including the bawdy "adult's only" Pirate's Smoker.

Well, there might be a slight change to one of Riverssance's perennial proteins.

"Because of supply chain issues, we aren't able to serve the giant turkey legs," Claeys said. "Instead, we'll be serving pork chops at our Pirate's Smoker, which I actually prefer."

When Claeys came up with the concept of Riverssance nearly two decades ago, he had never been to a Renaissance fair before.

"I just thought it looked like it would be fun," he said, chuckling at the memory.

Since then, Riverssance --which is a part of River-Cade -- has developed a reputation as being one of the nicest Renaissance fairs in the Midwest.

"The main thing with Riverssance is that it continues to be a party," Claeys said. "Whether it attracts thousands of people or just me and my friends, going back to the Middle Ages will always be a blast."