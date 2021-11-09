The Arena to host basketball invitational at Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY -- The Arena Sports Academy Invitational basketball tournament for high school and college athletes will take place on Dec. 18 at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

This is the inaugural year for the Arena Invitational, currently in its first year, will feature five high school games and two college games, beginning at 8 a.m.

"The idea for year one was to produce a quality, one-day event that featured games that basketball fans would love to see," explained the Arena executive director Dustin Cooper.

Tickets are available online at TysonCenter.com, by calling 712-279-4850 or by visiting the Primebank Box Office. Special ticket pricing for students (17 and under), seniors and the military.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.